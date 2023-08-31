Niger coup leaders have "no authority" to expel French ambassador, says Paris

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The people involved in a recent military coup in Niger have "no authority" to ask France's ambassador in Niamey to leave, the foreign ministry in Paris said on Thursday.

"We constantly evaluate the safety and operating conditions of our embassy," the ministry added.

The junta that seized power in Niger last month said that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no longer had diplomatic immunity and police had been instructed to expel him.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Monday that the ambassador would stay in the country despite the junta's pressure.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

