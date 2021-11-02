Nifty November for Salesforce

Salesforce (CRM) shares are trading at new highs, and its expanding portfolio of software offerings for businesses and employees sets the company apart in the multi-billion-dollar CRM (customer relationship management) market.

According to IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, salesforce remained the #1 CRM provider for the eighth year straight, reflecting the popularity of its cloud-based solutions. The firm also noted that the company bolstered its overall market share position and grew its revenues more than any other CRM vendor.

Web Traffic Trends

Something interesting that we came across with the help of TipRanks’s website traffic tool is the trend in virtual footfall to Salesforce’s website in Q3F22. We observed that total unique visits to the company’s website from all devices steadily declined sequentially by 33.1%. Despite this, the share price rose 12.1% over that same period.

However, if we look at this year’s quarter-to-date period and compare it with the corresponding quarter-to-date period of last year, there has been a 0.8% increase in unique visitors to the website.

Again, comparing this year’s to-date period to the same period last year, we noticed that the visits to the company’s website climbed 3.06%.

The drop in website traffic may be due to various reasons, including a change in search algorithm and loss of SEO ranking. However, the fundamentals and prospects of Salesforce remain strong, as reflected in the share price appreciation.

Top-Line Priority

Management’s plan to achieve $35 billion in revenues by fiscal year 2024 is on track.

Acquisitions have been one of the company’s key growth strategies. Earlier this year, the company completed the $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack, positioning the company at the top in enterprise team collaboration solution space and enhancing its competitive position against Microsoft (MSFT) Teams.

Additionally, the acquisitions of Tableau, ClickSoftware, Mulesoft, Datorama, and CloudCraze over the last few years have proven to be highly beneficial for the company. For instance, Tableau brought in $1.5 billion of revenues to Salesforce in fiscal 2021.

Salesforce’s sustained focus on expanding its business through strategic acquisitions is expected to be a key growth driver over the long run.

Experts Weigh In

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on the stock while raising the price target to $360 from $345, reinforcing his confidence in the stock’s prospects, going into 2022. Weiss notes that Salesforce has a total addressable market of about $255 billion, which makes him anticipate a 5-year revenue CAGR of 20% for the company. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Wall Street analyst consensus is also optimistic about Salesforce, with a Strong Buy rating based on 31 Buys and 6 Holds. The average Salesforce price target of $321.63 indicates an upside potential of 6.5%.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.