Nielsen's (NLSN) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat
Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted net earnings of 41 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the bottom line was down 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues came in at $1.69 billion, which improved 2% year over year. The figure also improved 2.7% on a constant-currency basis. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion.
Solid momentum across Plan/Optimize and Predict/Activate drove year-over-year top line.
As part of the ongoing strategic review plan, the company announced the separation of Global Media and Global Connect businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies - the Global Media business and the Global Connect business in November 2019.
Segments Details
Nielsen Global Media: The company generated revenues of $889 million (accounting for 52.6% of its total revenues) from this segment, reflecting an improvement of 2.3% from the year-ago level or 2.4% on a constant-currency basis. We note that Audience Measurement revenues increased 0.8% year over year to $623 million, thanks to growing client adoption of Nielsen’s Total Audience Measurement system.
Further, Plan/Optimize revenues were $266 million, which increased 6% year over year courtesy of growth at Gracenote and solid momentum across outcome-based solutions.
Nielsen Global Connect: The company generated revenues of $802 million (47.4% of total revenues), reflecting growth of 1.6% from the year-ago period. The figure also surged 3% on a constant-currency basis.
Revenues in Measure came in $546 million, increasing 0.6% year over year driven by improving trends in developed markets. Moreover, strong performance of retail measurement services remained positive.
Further, Predict/Activate revenues increased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter to $256 million. This can be attributed to strengthening momentum across analytics and innovation.
Nielsen Holdings Plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Nielsen Holdings Plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote
Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA was $492 million in the fourth quarter, improving 0.8% from the prior-year level. However, adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 33 basis points (bps) to 29.1% as productivity initiatives were offset by investments in growth initiatives.
Nielsen’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $499 million, decreasing 1.6% from the year-ago figure. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 110 bps year over year to 29.5%.
Per the company reported, operating income was $224 million against operating loss of $1.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents balance was $454 million, up from $389 million as of Sep 30, 2019.
At the end of fourth quarter, gross debt was $8.31 billion compared with $8.49 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Net debt (gross debt excluding cash and cash equivalents) was $7.86 billion and net debt leverage ratio was 4.24 at the end of the reported quarter.
Cash flow from operations was $470 million, up from $413 million in the previous quarter. Further, capex totaled $177 million and free cash flow amounted to $293 million in the fourth quarter.
2020 Guidance
The company expects 2020 revenues to growth within the range of 1.5-3% on constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.58 billion.
Further, adjusted earnings are expected between $1.67 and $1.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $1.83-$1.91 billion. Adjusted EBTDA margin is expected between 27.7% and 28.5%.
Additionally, Nielsen expects free cash flow in the range of $530-$580 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Nielsen currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Dropbox, Inc. DBX, ManTech International Corporation MANT and Alteryx, Inc. AYX. While Dropbox and ManTech sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Alteryx carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox, ManTech and Alteryx is currently projected to be 22.2%, 8% and 50.59, respectively.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
ManTech International Corporation (MANT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alteryx, Inc. (AYX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.