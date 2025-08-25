NielsenIQ, Sally Beauty Extend And Expand Strategic Agreement

(RTTNews) - NielsenIQ (NIQ), has announced an extended and enhanced collaboration with Sally Beauty, a specialty-beauty retailer.

As part of this multi-year agreement, NIQ will remain Sally Beauty's exclusive provider of key account trade area data for brand partners and will continue to power Sally Beauty's consumer insights as the panel provider of record.

"At Sally Beauty, we are committed to staying at the forefront of beauty retail," said Bryan DeYoung, Senior Vice President of Merchandising Operations and Global Sourcing at Sally Beauty. "This enhanced partnership with NIQ strengthens our ability to drive innovation, collaborate with our brand partners, and deliver value to the professional and at home beauty communities we serve."

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Sally Beauty," said Jacqueline Flam, Managing Director, Beauty & Health at NIQ. "As one of the most differentiated and specialized players in the beauty retail landscape, Sally Beauty brings a unique value proposition to both consumers and brand partners. This expanded relationship will empower them with an even more holistic view of omnichannel performance and shopper behavior—enabling smarter decisions, stronger collaboration, and continued category leadership."

