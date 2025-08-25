Markets

NielsenIQ, Sally Beauty Extend And Expand Strategic Agreement

August 25, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NielsenIQ (NIQ), has announced an extended and enhanced collaboration with Sally Beauty, a specialty-beauty retailer.

As part of this multi-year agreement, NIQ will remain Sally Beauty's exclusive provider of key account trade area data for brand partners and will continue to power Sally Beauty's consumer insights as the panel provider of record.

"At Sally Beauty, we are committed to staying at the forefront of beauty retail," said Bryan DeYoung, Senior Vice President of Merchandising Operations and Global Sourcing at Sally Beauty. "This enhanced partnership with NIQ strengthens our ability to drive innovation, collaborate with our brand partners, and deliver value to the professional and at home beauty communities we serve."

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Sally Beauty," said Jacqueline Flam, Managing Director, Beauty & Health at NIQ. "As one of the most differentiated and specialized players in the beauty retail landscape, Sally Beauty brings a unique value proposition to both consumers and brand partners. This expanded relationship will empower them with an even more holistic view of omnichannel performance and shopper behavior—enabling smarter decisions, stronger collaboration, and continued category leadership."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.