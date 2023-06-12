NielsenIQ offers remedies in bid to ease EU concerns about GfK tie-up

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - Advent-owned NielsenIQ has offered remedies in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns about its merger with German peer GfK, according to a European Commission filing.

The U.S. consumer market research company submitted its offer to the EU competition enforcer on June 7.

NielsenIQ, which is present in more than 90 markets covering more than 90% of the world's population, has offered to sell GfK's consumer panel business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

GfK's consumer panel business covers 122,500 households and 1,800 retailers, with its data showing patterns, trends and predictions.

The Commission, which extended its decision on the deal to July 4, is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding whether to accept NielsenIQ's offer, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.

