NielsenIQ, GfK ready to sell GfK's consumer panel business after EU concerns, source says

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - Advent-owned NielsenIQ and GfK are prepared to sell the German market research firm's consumer panel business to address EU antitrust regulators' concerns over their tie-up, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

NielsenIQ will refile its request to the European Commission for approval of the deal as soon as possible after pulling the filing last month due to time constraints, the person said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.