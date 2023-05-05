News & Insights

NielsenIQ, GfK ready to sell GfK's consumer panel business after EU concerns, source says

May 05, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - Advent-owned NielsenIQ and GfK are prepared to sell the German market research firm's consumer panel business to address EU antitrust regulators' concerns over their tie-up, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

NielsenIQ will refile its request to the European Commission for approval of the deal as soon as possible after pulling the filing last month due to time constraints, the person said.

