NielsenIQ considering IPO at valuation close to $10B, Bloomberg reports

NielsenIQ is exploring an initial public offering that could value the consumer intelligence firm at about $10B, Bloomberg’s Ryan Gould and Dinesh Nair eport, citing people familiar with the matter. NielsenIQ, which is backed by Advent International and KKR (KKR), has begun talking to potential advisers about a listing in 2025, the people said. No final decision has been made and the Chicago-based company could opt to stay private, the people said.
