NielsenIQ considering IPO at valuation close to $10B, Bloomberg reports

NielsenIQ is exploring an initial public offering that could value the consumer intelligence firm at about $10B, Bloomberg’s Ryan Gould and Dinesh Nair eport, citing people familiar with the matter. NielsenIQ, which is backed by Advent International and KKR (KKR), has begun talking to potential advisers about a listing in 2025, the people said. No final decision has been made and the Chicago-based company could opt to stay private, the people said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.