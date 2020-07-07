Nielsen To Exit Non-core Businesses, Underperforming Markets To Accelerate Transformation

(RTTNews) - Data analytics company Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) announced Tuesday a broad-based optimization plan to drive permanent cost savings and operational efficiencies, as well as to position the company for greater profitability and growth.

Nielsen is prioritizing resources to focus on key strategic initiatives, higher margin products and services, and greater efficiency. As part of the plan, the company will exit several smaller, underperforming markets and non-core businesses as well as permanently reduce approximately 3,500 employees from the global workforce in the second half of 2020.

Nielsen expects the plan to be substantially completed in 2020 and for restructuring actions and other permanent cost-saving initiatives to drive approximately $250 million in pre-tax annual run-rate savings.

These restructuring actions will further expedite the company's transformation to a more efficient, agile, and scalable organization and are designed to drive sustained margin expansion and increased cash generation.

Nielsen now expects 2020 pre-tax restructuring charges of $150 to $170 million, compared to the prior guidance of $120 to $140 million provided in April 2020. Cash payments for the severance costs will continue into late 2021.

The impact of business exits is expected to be no more than 100 basis points to 2020 revenue growth, with an immaterial impact on 2020 adjusted EBITDA.

