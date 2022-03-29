Nielsen to be bought by Brookfield-Led consortium for $16 billion
March 29 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings NLSN. said on Tuesday it would be acquired by a group of private equity firms in an all-cash deal valued at about $16 billion, including debt.
The group, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM.N and Elliott Management Corp, will offer Nielsen $28 per share.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
