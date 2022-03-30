Nielsen takes its reboot off air

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barely more than a week ago, Nielsen rejected a $9 billion take-private offer from Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management. The challenge of retooling its once-dominant TV ratings for the streaming era made its declaration of independence a risky move, unless it was just part of the typical merger dance inviting a higher bid. So it proved, with a $10 billion agreed deal unveiled https://ir.nielsen.com/news-events/press-releases/news-details/2022/Nielsen-Enters-into-Agreement-to-be-Acquired-by-Evergreen--and-Brookfield-Led-Consortium-for-16-Billion/default.aspx on Tuesday.

The 60% premium over Nielsen’s stock price earlier this month is hard to argue with, though boss David Kenny has the opportunity to look for a higher price elsewhere. WindAcre, a nearly 10% shareholder which declared publicly that the earlier offer was too low, hasn’t yet said whether it will now support the sale. That remains a potential sticking point.

Meanwhile, the $5.7 billion equity check the buyers will write – part of a total deal size of $16 billion, including debt – suggests they believe a turnaround is possible. Reinventing a company under public-market scrutiny is always tough. Taking Nielsen’s reboot off air should improve the odds of success. (By Richard Beales)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Singapore gets D.C. gold medal treatment

Barclays’ blunder cements investment bank discount

Gas tax cuts reward the wrong drivers

Invesco wins battle, and half the war, at Zee

Renault’s Russian retreat is a reality check

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.