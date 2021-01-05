Nielsen Signs Multi-year Renewal Deal With TEGNA For Local TV Ratings - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) announced Tuesday a multi-year renewal agreement with TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) a local news leader with 64 stations in 51 markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Nielsen will provide local television ratings service for 34 TEGNA local markets, with measurement provided of digital linear audiences across all TEGNA markets

All existing services will also be renewed for these markets and/or extended including Nielsen Arianna, NLTV, Digital in TV Ratings (DTVR), Grabix, Rhiza and Nielsen Scarborough.

With this new agreement, TEGNA stations will continue to utilize a comprehensive suite of Nielsen data to demonstrate value to advertisers.

Nielsen recently completed a major transformation of its local measurement methodology combining advanced meter technology and big data with people-powered panels into its local TV measurement service.

Nielsen's industry leading Local TV measurement includes traditional cable, satellite and over-the-air (OTA) viewers, as well as the fast-growing number of viewers who access linear streams of broadcast content through virtual providers.

