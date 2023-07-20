Nielsen Renews Data License Deal With Comcast

(RTTNews) - Data analytics company Nielsen announced on Thursday that Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), a media and technology company, has renewed a multi-year data license agreement with it.

Under the agreement terms, Nielsen will expand its use of Comcast's return path data or RPD in its national and local television and cross-media measurement services via its de-duplicated, audience measurement solution, Nielsen One.

It will also broaden the use of RPD for all TV measurements across the 94 media markets the two companies share.

Including Comcast's RPD expands Nielsen's current big data footprint to nearly 45 million households.

The agreement also enables increased measurement fidelity in the largest local markets while allowing programmers and agencies to gain insight into advanced audiences across platforms.

Programmers and agencies can take advantage of addressable ads reconciled with Nielsen's C3 commercial ratings measurement offering to optimize inventory and ad spending.

The expansion of Nielsen's measurement using Comcast RPD will be introduced in 2024.

In pre-market activity, shares of Comcast are trading at $42.68 down 0.07% or $0.03 on Nasdaq.

