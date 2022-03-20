US Markets
NLSN

Nielsen rejects takeover approach from consortium that valued it at $9.1 bln

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published

Nielsen Holdings said on Sunday that the company has rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium that valued the TV ratings company at $9.13 billion.

March 20 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N said on Sunday that the company has rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium that valued the TV ratings company at $9.13 billion.

Earlier this month the Wall Street Journal reported that a consortium of private equity firms that included Elliott Management was is in talks to buy the company for about $15 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular