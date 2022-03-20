Nielsen rejects takeover approach from consortium that valued it at $9.1 bln

March 20 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N said on Sunday that the company has rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium that valued the TV ratings company at $9.13 billion.

Earlier this month the Wall Street Journal reported that a consortium of private equity firms that included Elliott Management was is in talks to buy the company for about $15 billion including debt.

