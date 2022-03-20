Markets
Nielsen Rejects $25.40/shr Acquisition Proposal From Private Equity Consortium

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN) rejected a $25.40 per share acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying that the offer significantly undervalued the company.

Meanwhile, the company's large shareholder WindAcre Partnership stated that it fully supports the decision by Nielsen to reject the acquisition proposal. It intended to accumulate the shares required to block the acquisition.

WindAcre currently owns 9.6% of Nielsen's ordinary shares and has economic exposure equivalent to another 14.4% of the company's shares through cash-settled swaps.

In addition, Nielsen said it plans to commence share repurchases under its previously approved $1 billion share repurchase authorization when the company's trading window opens.

The company also remains on track to deliver Nielsen ONE - a transformative cross-media solution that will evolve the metrics underpinning the more than $100 billion video advertising ecosystem - in 2022.

