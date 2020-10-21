Nielsen Reaches Deal With NPR For Podcast Buying Power Service

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), a measurement and data analytics company, announced Wednesday its agreement with NPR to be subscriber to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power service.

As a new subscriber to Nielsen's service, NPR will have access to podcast insights spanning 18 genres. These can be cross-referenced against a massive category of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

At present, over 12 major podcast companies are subscribers to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service, which allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers. These will allow them to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights.

Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power featured over 150 of the largest podcast programs in its database.

