Markets
NLSN

Nielsen Reaches Deal With NPR For Podcast Buying Power Service

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), a measurement and data analytics company, announced Wednesday its agreement with NPR to be subscriber to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power service.

As a new subscriber to Nielsen's service, NPR will have access to podcast insights spanning 18 genres. These can be cross-referenced against a massive category of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

At present, over 12 major podcast companies are subscribers to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service, which allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers. These will allow them to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights.

Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power featured over 150 of the largest podcast programs in its database.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular