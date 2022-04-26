Nielsen (NLSN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nielsen Holdings Plc NLSN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $875.99 million, indicating a rise of 1.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The metric has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.2%.

Key Factors to Note

Nielsen’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across three key solutions, namely Audience Measurement, Audience Outcomes and Gracenote Content Services.

The company’s growing focus on diversification strategies and innovative solutions is likely to have continued aiding the quarterly performance.

The growing adoption of its cross-media measurement solution, Nielsen ONE, is likely to have been a major positive in the quarter under review.

Strong momentum across media buyers and sellers on the back of the robust portfolio of digital solutions is expected to have benefited the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the first quarter, Nielsen renewed a multi-year contract with Cox Media Group. Per the contract terms, Cox Media stations is leveraging NLSN’s comprehensive suite of measurement services to demonstrate audience value to advertisers. Nielsen also renewed a multi-year contract with a leading Spanish-language media company, Estrella Media, for local TV measurement. The benefits of the partnerships are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

In addition, NLSN launched Streaming Signals for connected TV operators and advertisers to keep track of households watching a program and play relevant advertisements. This is expected to have attracted more advertisers and TV operators in the quarter under discussion.

Yet, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

The company’s rising selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have remained a concern in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nielsen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

