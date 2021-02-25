Nielsen (NLSN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings of 53 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. Also, the bottom line was up 29.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues came in at $1.67 billion, which declined 1.1% year over year. Also, the figure declined 1.8% on a constant-currency basis.



However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion.

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nielsen Holdings Plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Segments Details

Nielsen Global Media: The company generated revenues of $872 million (accounting for 52% of total revenues) from this segment, reflecting a decline of 1.9% from the year-ago level or 2.6% on a constant-currency basis.



We note that Audience Measurement revenues increased 0.2% year over year to $624 million.



However, Plan/Optimize revenues were $248 million, which decreased 6.8% year over year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nielsen Global Connect: It generated revenues of $800 million (48% of total revenues), reflecting a 0.2% decline from the year-ago period. Also, the figure decreased 0.9% on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues in Measure came in at $548 million, increasing 0.4% year over year. However, Predict/Activate revenues decreased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter to $252 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $560 million for the fourth quarter, up 13.8% from the prior-year level. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 439 basis points to 33.5%. The increase reflected the measures taken during the quarter and benefits of permanent cost actions from the optimization plan.



Nielsen’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $455 million, decreasing 8.8% from the year-ago figure.



Operating income was $166 million for the quarter, down 25.9% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalent balance was $610 million, down from $2.3 billion on Sep 30, 2020.



At fourth quarter-end, gross debt was $8.3 billion compared with $10 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Net debt (gross debt excluding cash and cash equivalents) was $7.7 billion and net debt leverage ratio was 4.09 at the end of the reported quarter.



Cash flow from operations decreased to $337 million from $470 million in the prior-year quarter. Further, capex totaled $174 million and free cash flow decreased from the year-ago level to $225 million for the fourth quarter.

2021 Guidance

The company provided its 2021 guidance on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues are expected to increase in the range of 2-3%. Organic revenue growth is expected to increase in the range of 3.5-4.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $1.460-$1.480 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected within 42.25-42.5%.



Additionally, Nielsen expects free cash flow in the range of $580-$630 million. Further, adjusted earnings are expected between $1.43 and $1.54 per share.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nielsen currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation SMTC, KLA Corporation KLAC and Facebook FB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Semtech, KLA Corp., and Facebook is currently projected at 12.5%, 11.6%, and 19.2%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KLA Corporation (KLAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.