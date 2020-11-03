Nielsen (NLSN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings of 43 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line was down 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues came in at $1.56 billion, which declined 3.3% year over year. Also, the figure declined 3% on a constant-currency basis.



However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion.



The company has agreed to sell Nielsen Global Connect business to Advent International for a total amount of $2.7 billion. The proceeds from the deal will be used for debt reduction and general corporate purposes.

Segments Details

Nielsen Global Media: The company generated revenues of $836 million (accounting for 53% of total revenues) from this segment, reflecting a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago level or 4.2% on a constant-currency basis.



We note that Audience Measurement revenues decreased 1.3% year over year to $613 million, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports and non-contracted revenues.



Further, Plan/Optimize revenues were $223 million, which decreased 10.4% year over year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nielsen Global Connect: The company generated revenues of $727 million (47% of total revenues), reflecting a 2.5% decline from the year-ago period. Also, the figure decreased 1.6% on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues in Measure came in at $520 million, decreasing 1.9% year over year. Further, Predict/Activate revenues decreased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter to $207 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $501 million for the third quarter, up 5.3% from the prior-year level. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 259 basis points to 32.1%. The increase reflected the measures taken during the quarter and benefits of permanent cost actions from the optimization plan.



Nielsen’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $451 million, decreasing 3.4% from the year-ago figure.



Operating income was $174 million for the quarter. In the year-ago quarter, operating income was ($740) million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalent balance was $2.3 billion, up from $438 million on Jun 30, 2020. The cash and cash equivalents balance includes the proceeds from the senior notes due 2028 and 2030.



At third quarter-end, gross debt was $10 billion compared with $8.42 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Net debt (gross debt excluding cash and cash equivalents) was $7.8 billion and net debt leverage ratio was 4.28 at the end of the reported quarter.



Cash flow from operations increased to $417 million from $250 million in the second quarter. Further, capex totaled $113 million and free cash flow increased to $304 million for the third quarter.

2020 Guidance

The company maintained its 2020 revenue guidance. However, it has changed 2020 adjusted EBITDA, EBTDA margin, earnings per share and free cash flow expectations on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues are expected to decline in the range of 2-4%, same as the previous expectation.



Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $1.850-$1.880 billion versus $1.800-$1.860 billion projected earlier. Adjusted EBTDA margin is expected between 29.5% and 30% versus earlier expectation of 29-30%.



Additionally, Nielsen expects free cash flow in the range of $530-$550 million versus prior projection of $480-$530 million.



Further, adjusted earnings are expected between $1.54 and $1.62 per share versus prior expectation of $1.50-$1.62.

