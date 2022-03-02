Nielsen (NLSN) Partners Experian to Enhance Identity Data

Nielsen Holdings NLSN is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its portfolio of solutions on the back of strategic partnerships.

This is evident from the company’s recently extended collaboration with a leading global information services company, Experian, for enhancing identity data for digital measurement of the open web in the United States.

The Nielsen ID System will be equipped with Experian marketing data assets for matching person-level data to devices. This will help in providing more accurate demographic distribution for reported impressions for Nielsen’s Audience Measurement and Outcomes products.

The partnership will help NLSN enhance the ID Resolution System. It will also help in audience deduplication across linear and digital platforms, as part of Nielsen’s cross-media measurement solution, Nielsen ONE.

Further, the recent move will help Nielsen provide an enhanced experience to advertisers and publishers using Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings (DAR), which is backed by Experian’s data sources.

Nielsen has already been using Experian’s demographic data for Connected TV DAR services. The latest move has further strengthened their relationship.

Efforts Toward Identity System

Apart from the recent collaboration, Nielsen joined forces with The Trade Desk TTD in a bid to power identity resolution for open Internet measurement in Europe, Asia, Mexico and Canada.

The Trade Desk’s demographic data will be integrated into the Nielsen ID System for better accuracy in Nielsen’s digital ad measurement on the open Internet. This will help in connecting digital impressions to demographics across millions of devices. The partnership with TTD will help Nielsen retain momentum among advertisers and publishers using Nielsen DAR.

Further, it recently released its enhanced Nielsen Identity System for DAR in 15 countries including the United Kingdom, France and Italy, to name a few, to equip advertisers as well as publishers with more accurate digital ad measurement. With this initiative, Nielsen expanded its presence in these countries. Further, the move is an effort to combat issues related to cookies and mobile ad id erosion.

Portfolio Strength

The recent move bodes well for Nielsen’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio offerings. Further, the company has been consistently expanding its offerings to provide enhanced solutions to customers.

It recently introduced the Diverse Media Equity program for enhancing the visibility of diverse-owned media companies with advertisers and agencies.

NLSN also launched Streaming Signals for connected TV operators and advertisers to keep track of households watching a program and play relevant advertisements.

Additionally, it acquired a Paris-based TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company, TVTY. With the acquisition, NLSN expanded TV Attribution and Ad Intel services.

Further, the company’s content solutions arm, Gracenote introduced a content analytics tool named Audience Predict to help content distributors and owners predict the future of program performance and accordingly make strategic decisions that maximize return on programming investments.

