Nielsen (NLSN) Boosts Audience Outcome Offerings With New Tool

Nielsen Holding Plc NLSN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its audience-measurement solutions portfolio.



This is evident from the latest launch of its cloud-based campaign measurement tool namely Nielsen Market Lift.



Notably, the tool is the amalgamation of the company’s analytics, backed by automated and scalable cloud-based modeling.



Nielsen strives to help marketers in maximizing their return on investments with the new tool, which is well-equipped to deliver results quicklyacross a range of tactics, including markets, categories, media types and channels.



The company expands its global footprint with Nielsen Market Lift by launching it in 37 markets.



Currently, the tool is available in the United States, the UAE, the U.K., Argentina, Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Norway, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.



It will be soon launched in Colombia, Denmark, France, India, Japan, Peru, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Nielsen to Benefit

The Nielsen Market Lift launch expands the company’s Audience Outcomes solutions portfolio.



Further, the launch is expected to drive the company’s momentum across marketers as the underlined tool provides speed, quality, automation and global reach.



It enables marketers to answer day-to-day questions related to their targeted campaign initiatives quickly. Also, with Nielsen Market Lift, they will be able to make informed decisions.



Moreover, marketers will be able to evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns on a large national scale as well as a small scale.



The features and benefits are anticipated to boost the adoption rate of the Nielsen Market Lift, which, in turn, is likely to strengthen the company’s International Planning & Outcomes business.

Wrapping Up

Nielsen’s latest move bodes well for the company’s deepening focus toward bolstering its Global Media segment, which is comprised of Audience Measurement and Plan / Optimize.



Notably, the segment offers listening data, analytics and viewership to media and advertising industries. Further, it helps companies to establish the value of their advertising inventory and maximize the value of their content.



Wide-range availability of Nielsen Market Lift is likely to contribute well to top-line growth of the segment. Nielsen generated $3.4 billion of revenues from the segment in 2020, which accounted for 53.4% of the total revenues.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Nielsen carries a Zacks Ranks #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Dropbox DBX and Analog Devices ADI. While Agilent currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Dropbox and Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Agilent, Dropbox and Analog Devices are currently pegged at 9%, 40.88% and 12.25%, respectively.

