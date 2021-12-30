Nielsen (NLSN) Bolsters Sports Offerings With Impact Score

Nielsen Holdings NLSN is set to offer its latest solution from Nielsen Sports, Nielsen Impact Score, to collegiate football teams in a bid to expand its presence to different universities.

Using Nielsen Impact Score, coaches and collegiate teams will be able to explain the marketing value of their athletic programs and accordingly recruit collegiate athletes.

It is worth mentioning that the solution has already taken into account more than 100 college football programs in its database.

In October, the underlined solution was introduced for men’s college basketball programs. Notable teams like the Duke University’s men’s basketball team and the University of Dayton’s men’s basketball team have shown interest in Nielsen Impact Score. This shows the efficiency and reliability of the solution.

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price and Consensus

Nielsen Holdings Plc price-consensus-chart | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Nielsen Sports in Focus

Nielsen has been witnessing continuous demand for Nielsen Sports due to its robust offerings spanning cross-platform media valuation, fan insights, and digital and social analysis.

Further, NLSN’s advanced features like sponsor logo tracking, Return on Sponsorship Investment solution, media valuation and marketing mix modeling capabilities are used by leading organizations for making decisions on resource allocation.

Previously, the company released new scoring metrics and insights to help brands directly compare the impact of their sponsorship activities with other marketing and advertising initiatives on an equivalent basis. This remains a positive.

Portfolio Strength

The latest move bodes well for Nielsen’s strengthening efforts toward expanding its portfolio of offerings.

Recently, the company’s content solutions arm, Gracenote introduced a content analytics tool named Audience Predict to help content distributors and owners predict the future of program performance and accordingly make strategic decisions that maximize return on programming investments.

Further, Nielsen announced that it will release its advanced Nielsen Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings in 15 markets from Feb 1, 2022. This holds promise for the company.

Previously, NLSN announced digital audience measurement capabilities to combat the issues related to cookies and mobile ad id erosion.

Apart from this, the company announced that it is set to combine streaming solutions in one measurement suite encompassing ad-supported and subscription-based service models across content, ads, and platforms.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Nielsen carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Business Services sector can consider stocks like HeadHunter Group HHR, Marvell Technology MRVL and Hudson Global HSON, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HeadHunter Group has gained 69.1% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 46.4%.

Marvell Technology has gained 86.2% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 24.3%.

Hudson Global has gained 167.2% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 20%.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.