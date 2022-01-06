Nielsen (NLSN) Bolsters Media Offerings Via Streaming Signals

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has been consistently working toward gaining momentum among TV operators and advertisers on the back of product launches.

This is evident from the company’s recent introduction of Streaming Signals for connected TV (CTV) operators and advertisers to track various programs being watched by households.

The recent solution is developed with machine learning algorithms, by which operators receive a signal containing information about the show and accordingly play relevant advertisements.

With the help of Streaming Signals, both media buyers and sellers can measure and optimize CTV reach, thereby advertising efficiently to expand their reach to target audiences. This will help them maximize ad revenues.

Efforts to Boost Media Offerings

The Streaming Signals solution launch has added strength to the company’s portfolio of media offerings.

Further, the Streaming Signals is best suited for customers using Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings as it tracks the digital behaviour of households across various media platforms for advertisements.

In addition, Nielsen announced that it would release the advanced Nielsen Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings in 15 markets from Feb 1, 2022. This holds promise for the company.

Apart from this, the company earlier announced that it is set to combine streaming solutions in one measurement suite encompassing ad-supported and subscription-based service models across content, ads, and platforms.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

The latest move bodes well for Nielsen’s strengthening efforts toward expanding the solutions portfolio.

Recently, the company’s content solutions arm, Gracenote, introduced a content analytics tool named Audience Predict to help content distributors and owners predict the future of program performance and accordingly make strategic decisions that maximize return on programming investments.

In addition, it added Nielsen Impact Score to the portfolio of Nielsen Sports. On the back of Impact Score, the company is gaining momentum among collegiate basketball and football teams.

Previously, NLSN announced digital audience measurement capabilities to combat the issues related to cookies and mobile ad id erosion. This remains a positive for the company.

Further, it acquired a Paris-based TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company, TVTY. With the acquisition, NLSN expanded TV Attribution and Ad Intel services.

These growing initiatives will help the company in sustaining momentum in the booming media industry.

