Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NLSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.67, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLSN was $16.67, representing a -25.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.33 and a 43.46% increase over the 52 week low of $11.62.

NLSN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). NLSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.42. Zacks Investment Research reports NLSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.2%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

