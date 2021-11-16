Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NLSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.65, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLSN was $21.65, representing a -23.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.42 and a 38.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.62.

NLSN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). NLSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports NLSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.97%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

