Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NLSN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLSN was $23.14, representing a -5.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.38 and a 99.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.62.

NLSN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). NLSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports NLSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.16%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLSN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 20.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NLSN at 1.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.