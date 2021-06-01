Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NLSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.21, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLSN was $27.21, representing a -4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.42 and a 107.31% increase over the 52 week low of $13.13.

NLSN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). NLSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports NLSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.11%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

