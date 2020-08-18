Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NLSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLSN was $15.45, representing a -33.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.31 and a 32.96% increase over the 52 week low of $11.62.

NLSN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). NLSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports NLSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.38%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.