Nielsen in talks to sell consumer goods data unit in $2.9 bln deal - FT

Nielsen Holdings is in talks with private equity firm Advent International to sell its consumer goods data unit in a $2.9 billion deal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N is in talks with private equity firm Advent International to sell its consumer goods data unit in a $2.9 billion deal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Both companies declined to comment on the report.

Advent is looking to buy Nielsen's Global Connect unit, which tracks sales of consumer goods. (https://on.ft.com/2Txaeu1)

It is not clear whether a formal offer has been made, and sources cautioned that there was no certainty a deal would proceed, the report said.

Nielsen shares reversed course after the report and were last up 1.5%.

