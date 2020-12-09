Markets
Nielsen Holdings Reiterates FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its investor day on Wednesday, data analytics company Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) reiterated its recently improved outlook for the full year 2020.

At the investor day, the company said it will provide a pro-forma 2020 outlook, adjusting for the proposed sale of Nielsen Global Connect, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company will also provide a preliminary 2021 outlook and introduce a medium-term financial framework that Nielsen expects will create significant shareholder value.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.62 per share on revenues of about $6.16 billion and total revenue decline on a constant currency basis of 4 to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share on revenues of $6.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

