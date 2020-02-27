Nielsen Holdings Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc. (NLSN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 27, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://nielsen.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial +1-833-236-2755 (US) or +1-647-689-4180 (International) with conference ID 7052334.

For a replay call, dial +1-800-585-8367 (US) or +1-416-621-4642 (International), Pass code 7052334.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.