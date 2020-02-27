Nielsen Holdings Projects FY20 Earnings Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

The measurement and data analytics company forecast fiscal 2020 revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 1.5 percent to 3.0 percent, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.67 to $1.80.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the year on revenue growth of 1.3 percent to $6.57 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.