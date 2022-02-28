Nielsen Holdings plc Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $214 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $35 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nielsen Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $894 million from $872 million last year.

Nielsen Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $214 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $894 Mln vs. $872 Mln last year.

