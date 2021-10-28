Nielsen Holdings plc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $100 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $7 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $882 million from $836 million last year.

Nielsen Holdings plc earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $882 Mln vs. $836 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.70

