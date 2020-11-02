Nielsen Holdings plc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN):

-Earnings: $7 million in Q3 vs. -$472 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q3 vs. -$1.33 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $1.56 billion in Q3 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.62

