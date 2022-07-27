Nielsen Holdings plc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $111 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nielsen Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $882 million from $861 million last year.

Nielsen Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

