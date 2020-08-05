Nielsen Holdings plc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN):

-Earnings: -$30 million in Q2 vs. $123 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q2 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $1.50 billion in Q2 vs. $1.63 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.62

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.