Markets
NLSN

Nielsen Holdings plc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN):

-Earnings: -$18 million in Q1 vs. $43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $1.56 billion in Q1 vs. $1.56 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.58

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular