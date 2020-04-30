Nielsen Holdings plc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN):

-Earnings: -$18 million in Q1 vs. $43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $1.56 billion in Q1 vs. $1.56 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.58

