Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN) Soars 30.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN) shares ended the last trading session 30.5% higher at $22.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Nielsen extended its rally, following the release of the news about its acquisition by a consortium of private equity groups including Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $878.95 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Nielsen Holdings Plc, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NLSN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Nielsen Holdings Plc is a member of the Zacks Business - Information Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, FactSet Research (FDS), finished the last trading session 0.1% higher at $408.27. FDS has returned 0.2% over the past month.

FactSet's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.96. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.8%. FactSet currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

