Nielsen Holdings Guides FY21 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) initiated New Nielsen's adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, which adjusts for the proposed sale of Global Connect.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.54 per share on revenues of about $3.475 billion and total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2 to 3 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.66 per share on revenues of $6.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.