Nielsen Holdings Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, data and analytics company Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.47 to $1.58 per share on total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2 to 3 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.54 per share on revenues of about $3.475 billion and total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2 to 3 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.49 per share on a revenue decline to 44.8 percent to $3.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

