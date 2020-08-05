Nielsen Holdings Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, data analytics company Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while trimming annual revenue outlook. For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.62 per share on revenues of about $6.16 billion and total revenue decline on a constant currency basis of 4 to 2 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.58 per share on revenues of about $6.20 billion and total revenue decline on a constant currency basis of 4 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share on revenues of $6.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On July 15, 2020, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock, payable on September 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2020.

Additionally, the Company said it continues to make progress toward the planned separation of Nielsen Global Media and Nielsen Global Connect, with the spin-off transaction expected to close in early 2021.

