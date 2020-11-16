Nielsen Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NLSN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/20, Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 12/3/20. As a percentage of NLSN's recent stock price of $16.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NLSN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLSN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.62 per share, with $22.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.04.

In Monday trading, Nielsen Holdings PLC shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

