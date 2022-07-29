Markets
Nielsen Gets Regulatory Approvals To Complete Proposed Transaction With Consortium

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has received all necessary governmental regulatory approvals required to complete its proposed transaction with a consortium of private investment funds led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with institutional partners.

Nielsen Holdings also announced that Glass Lewis, a proxy advisory firm, recommended shareholders vote for the proposal to approve the proposed transaction. Previously, Institutional Shareholder Services also recommended that shareholders vote for the proposed deal.

