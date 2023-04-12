Nielsen Announces Multi-year Renewal Agreement With Sinclair

(RTTNews) - Nielsen announced a multi-year renewal agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), a provider of local news, for Nielsen Local and National audience measurement services.

As part of the deal, Sinclair will continue to utilize Nielsen audience measurement services for 197 local television stations and one regional cable channel across 84 local markets, as well as its national networks, including the Tennis Channel, TBD, Charge! Comet, and national unwired network.

Sinclair will also continue to leverage a range of Nielsen tools to complement the aforementioned Local and National audience measurement and drive their business goals, including Nielsen Ad Intel, Nielsen Scarborough, and Nielsen TV/MRI Fusion.

