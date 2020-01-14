Nielsen : David Rawlinson To Become CEO Of Its Global Connect Business

(RTTNews) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) said that David Rawlinson, President of the Global Online Business at Grainger, will become the Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen's Global Connect business. Linda Zukauckas will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. Both will join effective February 3, 2020.

David Rawlinson joins from Grainger (GWW). He will become the CEO of the newly created public company—currently referred to as Nielsen Global Connect—at the time of the separation. Rawlinson is also currently a member of Nielsen's Board of Directors.

Linda Zukauckas has been with American Express (AXP) since 2011, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. At the time of the separation, Linda will remain as Chief Financial Officer of Nielsen's Global Media business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.