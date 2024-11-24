Nido Education Updates Securities Trading Policy

Nido Education Limited (AU:NDO) has released an update.

Nido Education Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy, effective from November 20, 2024, to comply with ASX listing requirements. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and good governance practices in the financial markets. Investors can access the revised policy on Nido’s official website.

