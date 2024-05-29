News & Insights

Nido Education Director’s Interests Unchanged

May 29, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Nido Education Limited (AU:NDO) has released an update.

Nido Education Limited has announced a change in Director Mathew Edwards’ interests, with no securities acquired or disposed. As a provider of early childhood education under the Nido Early School brand, the company maintains transparency with stakeholders regarding director dealings, reflecting its commitment to good corporate governance.

