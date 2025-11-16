Nidec (WBAG:NIB) Price Target Decreased by 12.91% to 17.22

The average one-year price target for Nidec (WBAG:NIB) has been revised to € 17,22 / share. This is a decrease of 12.91% from the prior estimate of € 19,77 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 11,90 to a high of € 24,75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from the latest reported closing price of € 15,58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nidec. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIB is 0.19%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.46% to 94,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,436K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,585K shares , representing an increase of 53.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIB by 128.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,525K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,675K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIB by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 9,718K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,980K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIB by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,408K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,083K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIB by 5.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,475K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,379K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIB by 3.86% over the last quarter.

