Nidec (TYO:6594) Price Target Decreased by 8.87% to 8,508.00

The average one-year price target for Nidec (TYO:6594) has been revised to 8,508.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.87% from the prior estimate of 9,336.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,646.00 to a high of 11,865.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from the latest reported closing price of 6,624.00 / share.

Nidec Maintains 1.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nidec. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6594 is 0.39%, a decrease of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 56,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 10,240K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,933K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6594 by 13.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,053K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6594 by 15.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,495K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6594 by 20.64% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,027K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,390K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6594 by 15.50% over the last quarter.

