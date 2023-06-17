News & Insights

Companies

Nidec to form joint venture with Brazil's Embraer to make flying car parts

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

June 17, 2023 — 07:33 pm EDT

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Nidec said on Sunday that it is teaming up with Brazilian firm Embraer to form a new company that will make parts for flying cars and be set up in the United States.

The new firm, to be known as Nidec Aerospace, will be based in St Louis, making use of existing factories of both firms in Brazil and Mexico. Nidec will take a 51% stake in the company and Embraer 49%, it added in a statement.

No mention was made of the capital amount in the statement. A report in the Nikkei Shimbun newspaper said the company would invest 20 billion yen ($141.02 million) in research and development over the next five years.

($1 = 141.8200 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.